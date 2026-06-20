SG Trading Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,016.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,017.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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