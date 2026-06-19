SG Trading Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,618 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $333,501,000 after buying an additional 1,178,516 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $96,560,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 610,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,019,926 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 545,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

CF Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for several periods, including Q2 2026 , Q3 2026 , Q4 2026 , Q2 2027 , Q3 2027 , and FY2027 , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for several periods, including , , , , , and , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: HSBC still sees upside potential, despite trimming its price target to $121 from $130 , which remains above the recent trading level.

HSBC still sees upside potential, despite trimming its price target to , which remains above the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: CF Industries continues to carry a Hold rating from Zacks Research, suggesting analysts see limited near-term catalyst strength even with higher earnings forecasts.

CF Industries continues to carry a rating from Zacks Research, suggesting analysts see limited near-term catalyst strength even with higher earnings forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also lowered some longer-range forecasts, including Q1 2028 and FY2028 , indicating more cautious expectations further out.

Zacks also lowered some longer-range forecasts, including and , indicating more cautious expectations further out. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade from strong-buy to hold is likely weighing on sentiment and may be contributing to the stock’s weakness today.

The downgrade from is likely weighing on sentiment and may be contributing to the stock’s weakness today. Negative Sentiment: HSBC’s price-target cut from $130 to $121 suggests a slightly less bullish view on CF Industries’ valuation.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. CF Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here