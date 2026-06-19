SG Trading Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,572 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,678.52. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $685,488.70. This trade represents a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 127,915 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,448 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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