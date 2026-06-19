SG Trading Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 29,494 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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