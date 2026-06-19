SG Trading Solutions LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,989,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,930 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,876,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $454,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,399 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,638,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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