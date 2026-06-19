SG Trading Solutions LLC Invests $2.09 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.80 and a 200 day moving average of $329.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $415.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners lifted its price target on UnitedHealth Group and reiterated an outperform rating, pointing to stronger expected margins at Optum Health and improving turnaround momentum. Article

Leerink Partners lifted its price target on UnitedHealth Group and reiterated an outperform rating, pointing to stronger expected margins at Optum Health and improving turnaround momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary from Wall Street suggests investors are becoming more confident that UnitedHealth’s operational recovery is gaining traction after last year’s share price decline. Article

Recent commentary from Wall Street suggests investors are becoming more confident that UnitedHealth’s operational recovery is gaining traction after last year’s share price decline. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth was mentioned among healthcare and enterprise-advisory companies in a story about Optura adding strategic advisors, but the announcement was not about UNH’s operations or guidance. Article

UnitedHealth was mentioned among healthcare and enterprise-advisory companies in a story about Optura adding strategic advisors, but the announcement was not about UNH’s operations or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several roundup-style articles highlighted UnitedHealth as a stock to watch, but they did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Article

Several roundup-style articles highlighted UnitedHealth as a stock to watch, but they did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Earlier in the period, UnitedHealth fell more than the broader market in a trading session, reflecting some lingering volatility even as analyst sentiment improved. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here