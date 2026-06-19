SG Trading Solutions LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,785 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nolet Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Catalyst Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $465.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is $405.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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