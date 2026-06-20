SG Trading Solutions LLC Invests $8.27 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $309.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.69. The firm has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $272.11 and a 12 month high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here