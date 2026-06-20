SG Trading Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.1% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $15,139,000. Stone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Lynch Investment Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.17 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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