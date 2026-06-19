SG Trading Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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