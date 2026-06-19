SG Trading Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0%

IBKR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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