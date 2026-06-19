Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

SG Trading Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Interactive Brokers Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SG Trading Solutions LLC opened a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter, buying 11,166 shares worth about $718,000.
  • Institutional interest remains strong, with large holders like Vanguard, State Street, and Cantillon increasing their stakes; institutions now own 23.8% of the company.
  • Analysts are broadly optimistic: several firms raised price targets, and the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $85.22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0%

IBKR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Interactive Brokers Group Right Now?

Before you consider Interactive Brokers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interactive Brokers Group wasn't on the list.

While Interactive Brokers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines