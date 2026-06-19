SG Trading Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Can onsemi's Treo Platform Unlock New Automotive Opportunities?

Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Texas Instruments Rises as AI Power-Semiconductor Optimism Builds on Strong Guidance

Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. TXN's Manufacturing Expansion Continues: Can It Strengthen Margins?

Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Why Citi keeps pounding the table on Texas Instruments stock

Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN.

Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy over the past six months, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even when fundamentals are improving.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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