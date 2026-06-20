SG Trading Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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