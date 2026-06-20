SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,558 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,492,377,000 after buying an additional 961,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here