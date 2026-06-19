SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,613 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2%

EME stock opened at $837.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $852.00 and its 200 day moving average is $754.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.16 and a 1-year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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