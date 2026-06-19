SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,456 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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