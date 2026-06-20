SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. $V

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,955 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $321.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.24. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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