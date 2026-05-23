SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 1,524.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,974 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,774 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 1.4% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 855,810 shares of the company's stock worth $57,690,000 after purchasing an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Kroger by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,470 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Kroger by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,267 shares of the company's stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Kroger by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,667 shares of the company's stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Stock Up 0.4%

KR opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.87.

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About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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