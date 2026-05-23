SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,261 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.1% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the software company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.3%

Adobe stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $421.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $245.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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