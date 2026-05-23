SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $355,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,625 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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