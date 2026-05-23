SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,058 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 2.5% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $640.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.90 and a 12 month high of $718.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $565.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $845.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $677.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 4,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.34, for a total transaction of $2,275,672.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,873,101.38. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $960,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,329,337.82. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,465,833. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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