Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Central Securities Corporation $CET

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET - Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,185 shares during the period. Central Securities comprises about 1.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.37% of Central Securities worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts: Sign Up

Central Securities Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Central Securities Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Central Securities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Central Securities wasn't on the list.

While Central Securities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here