Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $32.63 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,047 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for 13.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.67% of Axos Financial worth $32,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 297.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 62.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 99,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,413,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 281.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 4.0%

AX stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.89 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 22.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James John Court sold 11,163 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,127,574.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,249,390.69. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick Walsh sold 4,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $490,463.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,502.56. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,303 shares of company stock worth $5,908,474 in the last three months. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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