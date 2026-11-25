Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,617 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $25,971,000. OSI Systems makes up about 4.0% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.85% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,127,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,314 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 452,547 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,964,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $56,464,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $186.35 and a one year high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $403.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Morben sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,800. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Okawa sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,376. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures security, healthcare, and optoelectronic products. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company serves customers in the United States and internationally through three business areas: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. Its Security division provides screening systems and related services for applications such as airports, borders, ports, and critical infrastructure. Products include systems for inspecting people, baggage, cargo, and vehicles, as well as security detection equipment.

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