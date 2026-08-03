Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,924 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Applied Optoelectronics accounts for about 0.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $173,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,439,000 after buying an additional 3,446,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,188,630 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,293,000 after buying an additional 875,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,257,000 after buying an additional 1,038,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $6,783,822.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 462,430 shares in the company, valued at $80,120,621.80. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $5,717,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 451,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,297,233.56. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,812,999. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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