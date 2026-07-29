SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,069 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of SharkNinja worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SN. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 64.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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