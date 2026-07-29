SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of SharkNinja worth $110,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in SharkNinja by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,268,418 shares of the company's stock worth $253,836,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company's stock worth $143,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the company's stock worth $132,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,544 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SharkNinja by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,326 shares of the company's stock worth $120,889,000 after buying an additional 709,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Stock Up 4.3%

SN stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.80.

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Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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