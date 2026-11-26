Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,849 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of SharkNinja worth $65,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $81,134,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SharkNinja by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,813 shares of the company's stock worth $59,284,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 291,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,532,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,692,000 after buying an additional 236,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $232.59 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $235.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.44. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SN shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $219.10 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SharkNinja from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $214.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

Key Stories Impacting SharkNinja

Investors following SN have been watching these stories:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SharkNinja news, insider Neil Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total transaction of $8,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 457,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,165,809. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company that develops and markets household appliances under its Shark and Ninja brands. Its products are designed for everyday home use and are sold through retail and online channels. The Shark brand is known for floor-care and cleaning products, including vacuums and floor cleaners, as well as home-environment and beauty products. Ninja focuses on kitchen appliances and food-preparation products, such as air fryers, blenders, multicookers, and coffee makers.

Further Reading

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