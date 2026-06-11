Sharpepoint LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,452 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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