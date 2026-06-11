Sharpepoint LLC Buys Shares of 9,743 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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