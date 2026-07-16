Sharpepoint LLC Cuts Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Sharpepoint LLC decreased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $360.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.09. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $254.66 and a 52 week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Finally, President Capital cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $365.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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