Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $7.24 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 0.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $8,009,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $6,605,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $456.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.57 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ulta was highlighted as one of three growth stocks worth buying now, with commentary pointing to its strong brand, customer acquisition, and expansion into new brands and experiences. Article Title

Ulta was highlighted as one of three growth stocks worth buying now, with commentary pointing to its strong brand, customer acquisition, and expansion into new brands and experiences. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article said Ulta is pushing its fragrance business through innovation, exclusive brands, and new launches, signaling a potentially important growth category for the retailer. Article Title

A Zacks article said Ulta is pushing its fragrance business through innovation, exclusive brands, and new launches, signaling a potentially important growth category for the retailer. Positive Sentiment: Ulta launched a new NielsenIQ study on Gen Alpha and AI-powered beauty discovery, reinforcing its focus on personalization and next-generation beauty shopping trends. Article Title

Ulta launched a new NielsenIQ study on Gen Alpha and AI-powered beauty discovery, reinforcing its focus on personalization and next-generation beauty shopping trends. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Klarna is expanding its retail footprint with an Ulta Beauty deal suggest Ulta continues to deepen partnerships that could improve checkout flexibility and customer reach. Article Title

Reports that Klarna is expanding its retail footprint with an Ulta Beauty deal suggest Ulta continues to deepen partnerships that could improve checkout flexibility and customer reach. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisited Ulta’s Q1 results and stock performance versus other retail names; these pieces were more evaluative than catalytic and did not appear to introduce a new major surprise. Article Title

Several articles revisited Ulta’s Q1 results and stock performance versus other retail names; these pieces were more evaluative than catalytic and did not appear to introduce a new major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Yahoo comparing Ulta with other retail stocks was informational rather than clearly stock-moving. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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