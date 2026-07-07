Shelton Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $30.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.88. 5,739,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $326.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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