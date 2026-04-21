SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Apple were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 70,726 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 84,772 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.81 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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