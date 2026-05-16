Sherman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sherman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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Tesla Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $422.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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