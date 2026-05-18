Sherry Group Inc. Invests $5.47 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sherry Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. Tesla makes up approximately 5.7% of Sherry Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $422.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. President Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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