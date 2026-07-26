Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,726 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,938 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 2.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.04% of Shift4 Payments worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company's stock worth $426,869,000 after buying an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,612,000 after acquiring an additional 745,650 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company's stock worth $392,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company's stock worth $166,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,920 shares of the company's stock worth $106,918,000 after acquiring an additional 455,707 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens lowered Shift4 Payments from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares in the company, valued at $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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