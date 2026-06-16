Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,788 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.75% of Shift4 Payments worth $41,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 193,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares in the company, valued at $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.0%

FOUR opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

See Also

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