Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,504 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,182 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.22% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Summer Road LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 193,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,677,920.30. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of FOUR traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 799,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,281. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.Shift4 Payments's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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