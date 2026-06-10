Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Stock Position Lifted by Maestria Partners LLC

Maestria Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,763 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 9.5% of Maestria Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maestria Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Shift4 Payments worth $32,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 282.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 193,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,677,920.30. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.19.

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Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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