Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,672 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 44.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,505 shares of the company's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.06, a PEG ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,204,942.22. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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