Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,733 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in Shopify were worth $98,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,678,793 shares of the software maker's stock worth $270,235,000 after acquiring an additional 578,767 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 122,698 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,992 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 71 West Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Shopify News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify said its board authorized an additional $3 billion share repurchase, lifting the total buyback authorization to $5 billion. That signals confidence in the company’s cash generation and can support the stock by reducing share count. Is Shopify (SHOP) One of the Best Tech Stocks to Invest In on the Dip?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to highlight Shopify’s AI retail infrastructure potential, with the company using AI tools, commerce data, and shopping-channel integrations to position itself for next-generation retail growth. Is Shopify Building the Future Infrastructure for AI Retail?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage from Zacks and other outlets notes earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing the view that Shopify remains a stock to watch among momentum investors. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Shopify (SHOP) a Stock to Watch
- Neutral Sentiment: At Shopify’s 2026 annual meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees, reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor, and approved executive compensation on an advisory basis. The company also said a shareholder proposal for an AI policy was not approved, which removes some governance uncertainty but is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Shopify Announces Results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: One market commentary put a hold rating on Shopify and suggested limited downside from current levels, reflecting that the stock is still viewed as fairly valued by some observers rather than deeply mispriced. Wall Street Has 38 Buy Ratings on Shopify and One Sell. But We Disagree.
- Negative Sentiment: A shareholder proposal on an AI policy was rejected at the annual meeting, and some coverage has framed this as an ongoing governance issue, though it appears to be a secondary factor versus the buyback and growth narrative. Shopify board fighting shareholder push to create AI policy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
Shopify Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of SHOP opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.80. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19.
Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Shopify Company Profile
(Free Report
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Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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