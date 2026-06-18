Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,488 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 105,051 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 0.5% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Shopify were worth $40,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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