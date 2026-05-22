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Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pinnbrook Capital Management cut its Shopify stake by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 12,669 shares and ending with 17,634 shares valued at about $2.84 million.
  • Other hedge funds also adjusted their positions in Shopify, while institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock, showing continued heavy institutional interest.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on Shopify: analysts currently rate it Moderate Buy on average, with a consensus price target of $158.42, even as the stock recently traded at $104.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shopify.

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,634 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Shopify were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,654 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $2,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.09. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.64.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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