Shopify Inc. $SHOP Stake Trimmed by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,600 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 15.5% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arthedge Capital Management LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here