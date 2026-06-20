SHP Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,080 RTX Corporation $RTX

SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $11,279,000. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company's stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $140.47 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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