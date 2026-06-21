SHP Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,983 Walmart Inc. $WMT

SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,983 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,336.72. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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