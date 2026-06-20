SHP Wealth Management Invests $1.64 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,368 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.85 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average of $305.80.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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