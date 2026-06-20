SHP Wealth Management Invests $917,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,064 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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