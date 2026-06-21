SHP Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,016.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,017.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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